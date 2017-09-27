Zimbabwe: South Korean Jailed Five Years for Smuggling Gold

A South Korean man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he was arrested at the Harare International Airport trying to smuggle gold worth $3, 700 out of the country.

Lee Seughyun recently appeared before High Court judge, Felistus Chatukuta, appealing his conviction and sentence, which were handed by Harare magistrate, Tendai Mahwe, last year.

According to the State, Seughyun entered Zimbabwe from Ghana on 26 August 2016. On 31 August 2016, he checked in at the Harare International Airport intending to fly to South Korea.

However, on being searched, Seughyun was found with a gold button, but failed to produce a licence or permit.

When he was brought before magistrate Mahwe, Seughyun produced documents issued by Ghanaian authorities indicating that the gold in his possession had originated from the west African country.

However, the documents showed that Seughyun was carrying 106 grams yet when he was arrested he was in possession of 100.68, a disparity which prosecutors queried.

The magistrate accepted the State's assertion that the documents produced by Seughyun did not relate to the gold that was recovered from him because of the difference in weight and sentenced him to five years in prison.

Aggrieved by the decision, Seughyun filed an appeal at the High Court, saying he was mistaken to believe that the Ghanaian documents allowed him to possess the gold in Zimbabwe as he was in transit to South Korea.

He said his possession amounted to a technical breach of the law and the magistrate had erred in finding him guilty.

However, Justice Chatukuta dismissed the plea, ruling that the claimed mistake was not bona fide and reasonable.

"The appellant knew that he was required to have documents allowing him to export gold from Ghana to South Korea," the judge said.

"This already shows that he was aware of the possible legal ramifications of not obtaining the documents issued by the Ghanaian authorities.

"Any reasonable person would therefore have made inquiries as to what was expected of him if he was to get into Zimbabwe, as he did, with the same gold."

The judge continued; "He (Seughyun) surely did not expect Zimbabwe to be a banana republic with no laws governing the possession of gold yet, as indicated earlier, he had made the necessary inquiries regarding the export of gold from Ghana to South Korea.

"The court a quo was correct in imposing the mandatory sentence as there was no special circumstances in this case. The appeal against sentence cannot succeed."