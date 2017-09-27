South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Attends Inauguration of Newly Elected President of Angola, 26 Sept

press release

President Zuma to attend the Inauguration of the newly elected President of the Republic of Angola

President Jacob Zuma will travel to Luanda in the Republic of Angola to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Angola, Mr João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The Inauguration is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 26 September 2017, in Luanda, Angola.

The National legislative elections were held in Angola on 23 August 2017 with the ruling Popular Liberation Movement of Angola (MPLA) securing the majority of the vote.

South Africa and the Republic of Angola share a common history of the struggle against Apartheid, and strong multi-faceted bilateral ties exist between the two countries. This is not only evidenced through the fraternal political relationship, but also through the growing socio-economic and trade and investment relationship between the two countries. Angola is one of South Africa's largest trading partners on the continent of Africa with numerous South African companies involved in a variety of sectors in Angola including in construction, mining, housing, retail, food and beverages, hotels and leisure, banking and medical services.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ms Naledi Pandor, will be acting President of the Republic during the absence of both the President and the Deputy President.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is in London leading the South African delegation to the Rugby World Cup 2023 bid.

President Jacob Zuma wishes the Deputy President and delegation all of the best with the South African presentation in London.

"We have a good story to tell and a good bid. Our delegation will put up a good and successful showing in London," said President Zuma.

