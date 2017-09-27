27 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Football Hooligan Jailed for Fatally Punching Coach Over Defeat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — An Epworth man has been jailed three years for fatally beating the coach of a social soccer team he supported after the side lost a game.

Maxwell Munemo will, however, spend an effective two years behind bars after 12 months of the sentence were conditionally suspended.

He was convicted by Harare magistrate Lucy Mungwari for culpable homicide but had initially appeared in court charged with murder.

The 29-year-old landed in the dock after he fatally assaulted the now deceased soccer coach Clever Muzadzi.

According to prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu the incident occurred sometime last year when social soccer team Epworth City was playing Zaoga Epworth.

Munemo was a supporter of Epworth City and the game ended with Zaoga Epworth winning.

The outcome angered Munemo who confronted the team's striker Llyod Nota, accusing him of incompetence.

Court heard the two had a scuffle but were restrained other supporters. Munemo then went on to vent his anger on the late coach.

He approached the coach claiming that Nota had assaulted him and, further, demanding that the gaffer teaches his players how to score goals.

Muzadzi reportedly told the disgruntled supporter to leave him alone and not instruct him about how to do his job.

This incensed Munemo who then hit Muzadzi once on the throat with a fist. The coach fell to the ground and was rushed to Harare Hospital where he lost his life before admission.

Zimbabwe

Causes of Price Hikes Under Probe

Government yesterday engaged captains of industry and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) officials with a view to locating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.