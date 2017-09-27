Zimbabwe: Football Hooligan Jailed for Fatally Punching Coach Over Defeat

Harare — An Epworth man has been jailed three years for fatally beating the coach of a social soccer team he supported after the side lost a game.

Maxwell Munemo will, however, spend an effective two years behind bars after 12 months of the sentence were conditionally suspended.

He was convicted by Harare magistrate Lucy Mungwari for culpable homicide but had initially appeared in court charged with murder.

The 29-year-old landed in the dock after he fatally assaulted the now deceased soccer coach Clever Muzadzi.

According to prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu the incident occurred sometime last year when social soccer team Epworth City was playing Zaoga Epworth.

Munemo was a supporter of Epworth City and the game ended with Zaoga Epworth winning.

The outcome angered Munemo who confronted the team's striker Llyod Nota, accusing him of incompetence.

Court heard the two had a scuffle but were restrained other supporters. Munemo then went on to vent his anger on the late coach.

He approached the coach claiming that Nota had assaulted him and, further, demanding that the gaffer teaches his players how to score goals.

Muzadzi reportedly told the disgruntled supporter to leave him alone and not instruct him about how to do his job.

This incensed Munemo who then hit Muzadzi once on the throat with a fist. The coach fell to the ground and was rushed to Harare Hospital where he lost his life before admission.