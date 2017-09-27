Nigeria: One Man's Trash - How Garbage Could Solve Nigeria's Energy Crisis

analysis

Experts believe that Nigeria's capital city, Lagos, can be energy-sufficient if it can tap into the latent power of its organic garbage, so why has an innovative project to turn food waste into power been abandoned, leaving millions of Nigerians in the dark? By ADELANA OLAJIDE.

Two kids run across the road shouting, "Thief! Thief!" as a big rat races away into a nearby hole for refuge. The rat was trying to snack on some well ripened banana for lunch.

It has rained here and the drains are clogged with waste. The water pools on the road and occupies potholes that dot the stretch of the thoroughfare leading to Lagos's famous Ikosi fruit market.

One of the largest of its kind in the Nigerian city, the market is a popular spot for trading fruit and vegetables like pineapples, bananas and plantains. But here, like most parts of the country, there is rarely a steady power supply -- according to the World Bank, 75-million Nigerians don't have access to electricity.

"The light issue is a big one here. When there is no light, we have no choice but to close early, especially when we are witnessing shorter days and longer nights,"...