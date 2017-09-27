27 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: One Man's Trash - How Garbage Could Solve Nigeria's Energy Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Experts believe that Nigeria's capital city, Lagos, can be energy-sufficient if it can tap into the latent power of its organic garbage, so why has an innovative project to turn food waste into power been abandoned, leaving millions of Nigerians in the dark? By ADELANA OLAJIDE.

Two kids run across the road shouting, "Thief! Thief!" as a big rat races away into a nearby hole for refuge. The rat was trying to snack on some well ripened banana for lunch.

It has rained here and the drains are clogged with waste. The water pools on the road and occupies potholes that dot the stretch of the thoroughfare leading to Lagos's famous Ikosi fruit market.

One of the largest of its kind in the Nigerian city, the market is a popular spot for trading fruit and vegetables like pineapples, bananas and plantains. But here, like most parts of the country, there is rarely a steady power supply -- according to the World Bank, 75-million Nigerians don't have access to electricity.

"The light issue is a big one here. When there is no light, we have no choice but to close early, especially when we are witnessing shorter days and longer nights,"...

Nigeria

Hundreds of Thousands Vaccinated Against Cholera in Northeast

The World Health Organization reports 844,000 people in northeast Nigeria have been reached with one dose of oral… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.