A Lilongwe based bodybuilder known as Bolo is ripe to contest in this year's Ulaya Classic competition on October 15, 2017 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Bolo, real name Thokozani Eleckson Chagwirampeni confirmed that he is ready and set to contest in this year's Ulaya Classic competition.

"I am all ready to contest at the Ulaya Classic competition even if the organizers of the competition can say that the competition should be held right now; I can go," said Bolo.

He however added that he is still doing trainings and observing diet as a way of improving his body mass definitions.

"I am doing special trainings and I am also looking after myself in terms of diet whereby I am eating special foods for my body to be fully defined," he explained.

Chagwirampeni will contest with the veterans of bodybuilding including; Muscle Manzy Muhuwa, Thoko Baba Kakhongwe and Patrick Mhango who is incumbent Mr. Malawi. He however said he is not afraid to contest.

With the motivation from international bodybuilders namely; Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kai Green, Ronnie Coleman and locally; Ben Phiri and Isaac Mwangonde who is former first Mr. Malawi, Bolo ventured into bodybuilding in 2011.

According to him, he has been taking part in other bodybuilding competitions like Mr. Malawi, and Mr. Muscle man.

This year's Ulaya Classic competition will be his second time to contest after finishing in the top ten during the 2016 Ulaya Classic competition.

Bolo is confident that in this year's contest, he will be on a better position as he has the experience and he is working extra hard to ensure that this competition should be a step ahead in his bodybuilding career.

However he bemoaned lack of proper diet and motivating rewards of bodybuilding competitions as the challenge which the athlete and all the bodybuilders are facing in the country.

"Here in Malawi bodybuilding foods and supplements are very expensive that we invest a lot of money in order for our bodies to be fully bulked. Unfortunately, when we are doing competitions, the prizes we get are contrary to the money we invest," he lamented.

For the sets and skills he is acquiring ideal for the Ulaya Classic competition, Bolo thanked his trainer and sponsor, Ben Phiri alongside Charles Ulaya who is also sponsoring him.

In his remarks Ben Phiri told Mana that Bolo is in good condition and ready to contest. He challenged that if the competition will be determined by professional judges, Bolo will come out first position.

"Bolo is 100 percent ready. All he needs are professional (unbiased) judges to be 2017 Ulaya Classic competition champion. I trained the first Mr. Malawi (in the 90s) and I know what I am talking about," said Phiri.