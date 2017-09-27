26 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Local Company Introduces Fashion With a Cause Initiative

By Lily Kampani

Lilongwe — Local marketing and business consultancy firm, Alpha Agency in association with United for Purpose will this coming month, launch an initiative dubbed Fashion4achange fashion expo aimed at campaigning for environmental sustainability practices across Malawi.

The fashion expo which will be held on the 7th of October at HS wine house in Lilongwe will run with the theme; "Help make deforestation unfashionable with chitetezo mbaula".

Alpha Agency Director, Ausa Kamanga told the Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the initiative's main objective is to curb deforestation and lobby for the protection of Malawi's beautiful environment.

"As a company we discussed and conducted a research to figure out which issues needed urgent attention and which we could see ourselves involved in and environmental sustainability goals won our hearts," explained Kamanga.

Kamanga further stated that they decided to work together with United for Purpose because their interest in protecting the environment is in tandem with their objective.

"Our vision going forward after the expo is to work with JCDecaux a multinational outdoor advertising corporation in recycling the vinyl's to design bags and shoes which people can use," she added.

Kamanga called upon the corporate world as well as individuals to get involved and be part of the show to appreciate talent consisting of fashion and designing both from Malawi and Zambia.

Poetry and musical performances from the likes of Patience Namadingo and Marumbo Sichinga just to mention a few will spice up the show.

The show is being sponsored by Cori- manufacturers' of Kukoma oil, Zodiak, studio M, JCDecaux, Goldcard Executive Lodge, Mango ad and Kokoliliko Media.

