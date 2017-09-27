South Africa: Sasol Women's League Football Lights Up Limpopo

There were no major surprises in the Sasol Women's League across Limpopo this past weekend as all the big guns collected maximum points. In Stream A, unbeaten log leaders Kanatla Ladies made light work of third placed Botlokwa Ladies with a comfortable 7-0 win at the Noordelik Rugby Field on Saturday.

Kanatla Ladies have a commanding 10-point lead over their nearest challengers, Moria Sweepers who also collected all three points against struggling University of Limpopo.

Re Tla Dira gained a crucial victory against fellow strugglers and bottom of the log side, Modimolle Ladies at the Dipitsi Grounds as they continued their battle to get out of the relegation quagmire.

In Stream B, multiple champions Ma-Indies continued to exert their dominance by dispatching of lowly Tshandana Young Stars 2-0 on Saturday afternoon. This was their ninth win on the trot and are favourites to top the standings come the end of the campaign.

Second placed side Chippas Ladies missed a glorious opportunity to make up ground on the log leaders when they were held to a goalless draw by third placed Sisters Ladies on Sunday.

Notably, Sasol recently renewed their sponsorship of the country's premier women's football league, an initiative that has played an integral part in contributing to the growth and development of women's football in South Africa for another four (4) years until 2021.

The Sasol League takes place across all the nine provinces of South Africa. Matches are played on Saturdays and Sundays in the afternoon and will culminate with the National Championships that take place over a period of one week towards the end of the year.