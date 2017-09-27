Morocco Plays 'Central' Role At the Head of Faapa - AIP Central Director

Abidjan — Morocco, which chairs the Atlantic Federation of African news Agencies (FAAPA), plays a "central role" in the promotion of this pan-African body and in the development of the media sector in the continent, Central Director of the Ivorian Press Agency (Agence ivoirienne de presse/AIP), Barry Sana Oumou, said.

"Within the FAAPA, Morocco occupies a central place and plays a crucial role in promoting this federation and developing the African media sector through the presidency of MAP managing director Khalil Hachimi Idrissi," she added in an interview with MAP, on the sidelines of the 5th meeting of the Executive Council of the Federation (Sep 27-30) in Abidjan.

Through MAP, Morocco contributes to the development of the African press and mobilizes to this end enormous technical and human means, she noted.

Commenting the Federation's meeting in Abidjan, she stressed that this event will address two major issues relating to the means to give greater visibility to news agencies and to tackle the challenges posed by the "omnipresence" of new media channels, including social networks.

Sana Oumou, who is also the FAAPA Vice-President, said that the Federation would prioritize several projects, including the strengthening of the professional skills of journalists and decision-makers, and the establishment of strategic partnerships.

This action, she added, aims at promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation between African news agencies in all areas of common interest.

Created in 2014, FAAPA is a professional platform which aims to encourage the exchange of experiences and information and to promote the exchange of ideas on the future of news agencies and the role they must play in the 21st century.