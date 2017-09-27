Morocco: Mogherini Underlines Strategic Importance of Relations With Morocco

Brussels — The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, underlined the strategic importance of relations between the EU and Morocco.

Answering a question by a European deputy, Mogherini said that "Morocco is a key partner in the EU neighborhood with whom it has developed a sustainable and valuable partnership for many years."

"The strategic importance of the EU-Morocco partnership remains important at the political and the economic levels," she added.

"Political dialogue (with Morocco) is complemented by the important financial contribution provided by the EU to institutions and civil society to support the reform process and ensure its implementation in accordance with international standards and the Moroccan Constitution," she pointed out.