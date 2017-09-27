Black Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" M'tizwa has demanded maximum commitment from his charges when they take on Hwange at the Colliery this afternoon.

The soldiers have not won a league match in nine games. "As things stand at the moment, we are not yet safe from relegation. We never want to be involved in the demotion jig-saw puzzle," he said.

"So if we entertain those survival hopes, I believe we have to start picking points at home and on the road. Tomorrow (today) we have one of our trickiest encounters against a side as good as Hwange.

"What makes the game even tougher is obviously the fact that Hwange, who some of the Premiership's veterans, are in the relegation zone.

"This team has in the past found themselves in this position but somehow managed to survive. That makes them very dangerous.

"But, this is a game of football, we have not won a league match in the second half of the season and if we continue losing matches we could be involved in the survival dog-fight at the end but we have to avoid that at all costs.

The two-time Zimbabwe champions welcome back key defender Sydney Linyama from illness.