Centre for Young Leaders in Africa, an organization which advocates for youth inclusion in decision making positions, have condemned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for unleashing terror in Nsanje Lalanje ahead of October 17 parliamentary by elections.

On Tuesday panga wielding DPP Cadets invaded the constituency removing flags of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and intimidating supporters of the MCP.

CPLA President Charles Nkozomba said democracy is about competition of ideas and not fighting.

"We have learnt with shock reports that there has been fighting recorded at Sorgin and Bangula in Nsanje Lalanje between DPP and MCP youths. In the first place we condemn the the violence in its totality regardless of party colours," said Nkozomba.

Nkozomba urged the youths not to be used in situations of this nature.

"As we are approaching the by elections we are appealing to young people not to become pawns for politicians where the upcoming by-elections are to take place," said Nkozomba.

Mlozomba said youths are urged not to be used by selfish politicians in acts of political intimidation and violence ahead of the October 17th by-elections.

MCP regional chairman for south Peter Simbi said that the ruling party had "resuscitated" its

terror machinery with former Director of Youth, who is also Councillor for Chigumula Ward in the city of Blantyre, Lewis Ngalande, known for controversy and violence taking charge of the party Cadets in intimidating the voters in Nsanje.

Simbi said they had gathered first-hand information from terrified villagers who were being intimidated by DPP thugs after they attended meetings with opposition leaders.

He said people are saying if they show their support to the MCP, they will be beaten or killed.

"One of the people who had been roughed up by DPP cadets, whom we met, said there was no recourse anywhere for victims of political violence and intimidation," Simbi said.

DPP spokesman Francis Kasaila has since dismissed the reports of violence, saying his party will win the election " clean and in issue-based campaign."

Kasaila said MCP are "desperate " and that they know defeat is surely for them, they have resorted to "cultivate lies."

The October 17, by-elections will take place in Lilongwe Nsozi North, Lilongwe City South East, Mayani North ward in Dedza, Mtsiliza ward in Lilongwe, Makata ward in Ndirande Blantyre and Nsanje Lalanje.

However, MCP's Simbi insists no rocket science is needed to conclude that the savage and thuggish criminal activities are orchestrated by DPP thugs .

He said DPP regime is cornered, deeply fractured, incorrigibly factionalised and crumbling.

"The regime is facing a crushing and humiliating defeat at 2019 elections and the by-elections is just a stern test," said Simbi.

Recently, the governments of the United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) through their embassies in Lilongwe issued a statement to say they support an election that is free, fair, credible and safe for all Malawians.

Political parties need to play their part by campaigning responsibly and adhering to the electoral code of conduct, they advised.