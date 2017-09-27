27 September 2017

Tanzania: Ramadhan Replaces Kinnah At Mbeya FC in Tanzania

By Green Muheya

Tanzanian Premier League side Mbeya City Council FC has hired another former Big Bullets coach Burundian Nswazirimo Ramadhan to be Head Coach to replace Kinnah Phiri.

Kinnah agreed to a mutual termination of his contract with the Tanzanian club last month.

Mbeya information officer Shah Mjanja confirmed in a statement posted on the club's website that Ramadhan has taken over the mantle at the club.

The Burundian tactician has been hired on a year-long contract with the possibility of extending basing on his performance.

Ramadhan will be deputised by Mohammed Kijuso who is currently the caretaker coach.

Kinnah, who guided the Malawi national team to their second Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification in 2010, claims to have left the Tanzanian club because it was not paying him.

