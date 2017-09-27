27 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kanyenda Promises to Help Nomads in Title Push

By Chipambano Mbewe

Be Forward Wanderers veteran striker Essau 'Black Mamba' Kanyenda has promised that he will continue scoring more goals for the Lali-Lubani side in order to help the team to win the 2017 TNM Super League title.

Kanyenda, who joined Wanderers at the mid of the season from South African's outfit Polokwane City, has managed to bang two vital goals from four games which he has been featured.

The former Flames international said he will try to utilise his time on the pitch to make sure that he use every opportunity found in the box.

"When I started to be featured in my first games people talked a lot of negative things about my performance because they didn't know that football is about time. I didn't respond to any insult but I will be silencing them with goals. I have set a target of goals which I want to score this season but i will not disclose to the public," said Kanyenda.

He added that he will make use of his presence at the team to help young players on what they can always do to enjoy their game time.

