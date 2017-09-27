27 September 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: China-Zim Relations Commended

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faith Zvorufura

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Huang Ping has commended the remarkable achievements made from the China- Zimbabwe relations over the past years saying strong leadership from the two head of states was the driving forces behind the successes.

Speaking at the 68th Chinese National Day Reception at the Chinese Embassy, Ping outlined the achievements they have made in Zimbabwe adding that they are looking at ways of redoubling the efforts to enlarge the cake of common interests and further consolidate the foundation of bilateral relations

"These achievements are the results of strong leadership of our heads of states as well as the concerted efforts of Chinese and Zimbabwean peoples,

"We need to redouble efforts to enlarge the cake of common interests, to further consolidate the foundation of our bilateral friendship and secure sustainable growth of our relations,

"Some of the notable achievements are in areas like agriculture, infrastructure, tourism thus the expansion of the Victoria Falls Airport, and the people to people exchanges," said Ping.

He added that China provided lessons for other African countries, as her economy grew from nothing to be the second best in the world.

"Other countries can draw lessons from China but should also note that each country has its own different challenges they should learn from,

Zimbabwe

Causes of Price Hikes Under Probe

Government yesterday engaged captains of industry and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) officials with a view to locating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.