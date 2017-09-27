Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Huang Ping has commended the remarkable achievements made from the China- Zimbabwe relations over the past years saying strong leadership from the two head of states was the driving forces behind the successes.

Speaking at the 68th Chinese National Day Reception at the Chinese Embassy, Ping outlined the achievements they have made in Zimbabwe adding that they are looking at ways of redoubling the efforts to enlarge the cake of common interests and further consolidate the foundation of bilateral relations

"These achievements are the results of strong leadership of our heads of states as well as the concerted efforts of Chinese and Zimbabwean peoples,

"We need to redouble efforts to enlarge the cake of common interests, to further consolidate the foundation of our bilateral friendship and secure sustainable growth of our relations,

"Some of the notable achievements are in areas like agriculture, infrastructure, tourism thus the expansion of the Victoria Falls Airport, and the people to people exchanges," said Ping.

He added that China provided lessons for other African countries, as her economy grew from nothing to be the second best in the world.

"Other countries can draw lessons from China but should also note that each country has its own different challenges they should learn from,