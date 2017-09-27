27 September 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Chaile's Party Rejects Demo Against Grandview International

By Bwembya Mutale

Opposition leader Vincent Chaile has rejected an invitation to participate in the demonstration against government's decision to purchase 42 fire trucks at $1 million each.

The demonstration has been organised by the civil society in the country and is expected to reach Parliament buildings.

READ VINCENT CHAILE'S STATEMENT

Let it be known from the onset that Radical Revolutionary Party (RRP) have distance ourselves from the planned demonstration organised by the JAAP.

As a party we cannot participate in the so called protest were we have not been provided with empirical evidence of fraud concerning the award of the tender to supply fire trucks Grandview International.

Radical Revolutionary Party (RRP) has also received information that the protest may turn violent; some carders from a named political party have been planted to disrupt the event.

Hence forth being a violent free party, we distance ourselves from such protests and continue to be a beacon modern politics.

Vincent Chaile (Party president)

