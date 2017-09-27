Lilongwe — The Nkukula Magistrate court in Lumbadzi Tuesday convicted and sentenced 48 year-old Kingsley Gondwe to 3 years imprisonment with hard labor (IHL) for stealing money from an illiterate ATM user contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

According to Public Relations Officer for Kanengo Police, Sub Inspector Laban Makalani, the court heard through Sergeant, Pilirani Laja, that Gondwe allegedly committed the crime on July 4, 2016 where he had stolen money amount to K113, 000.00 from Paul Kayinga who owns an OIBM bank account.

"During the day of the incident, the complainant met with the convict at an Auto Teller Machine (ATM) which is located outside OIBM bank's premises in Area 25C in Lilongwe where the complainant approached the convict and asked his help in using the machine.

In the process, the convict stole the card belonging to complainant by exchanging it with a useless card belonging to the same bank", explained Makalani.

It is reported that the victim realized that someone had withdrawn money from his account after receiving an alert from his mobile phone which prompted him to report the matter to Kanengo Police who managed to identify and arrest the convict after obtaining CCTV footage from the bank.

When passing verdict his Worship Kantikana highlighted that the conduct of the convict was very dangerous as it threatened financial security of illiterate Malawians.

"I hereby sentence you to 3 years imprisonment with hard labor (IHL) and I hope that the convict and the general public will get a lesson from the sentence," said Kantikana.

Kingsley Gondwe hails from Chiwaula Village, Traditional Authority Jaravikuwa in Mzimba.