Cameroon: Anglophone Crisis - National Assembly Condemns Violence, Vandalism

Following is a press release after the enlarged bureau meeting of the House.

"A Bureau meeting of the Bureau Members of the august Chamber was convened today, 26th September 2017, in Yaounde, by the Right Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, Speaker of the National Assembly. This enlarged bureau meeting was attended by spokespersons of political parties that are not represented in the bureau of the National Assembly and by CPDM elected party officials in the North West and South West Regions. The agenda of the meeting focused on the prevailing situation in Cameroon due to the "Anglophone" Crisis. After: - Taking stock of the recent events in Bamenda, Buea, and Douala, that is, the headquarters of the North West, South West and Littoral Regions respectively; - Considering the relevant measures so far taken to meet the protest leaders' demands which resulted in the said crisis; - And taking cognizance of the plan of action proposed by the protest leaders in the coming days; The attendees of the enlarged National Assembly Bureau Meeting, unanimously: - Condemn strongly the acts of violence and vandalism perpetrated in the afore-mentioned regional towns. - Denounced all attempts and plans to divide Cameroon on 1st October 2017; - Reaffirm their unflinching loyalty to Cameroon - a decentralized, unitary and indivisible State, Enjoin the government to assume its responsability and bring to book, irrespective of their origin, all trouble shooters, so that their acts wiil be severely punished in keeping with the law. They further appeal to the people of Cameroon, and urge them to be calm, vigilant and manifest their patriotism to counter what increasingly looks like an affront to Cameroonians and thier nation. They solennly call for dialogue, restraint and sanity" Done at Yaounde, on 26th September, 2017 For all the attendees The Speaker of the National Assembly (s) CAVAYE YEGUIE DJIBRIL