Malawi: Soccer Academies Vital to Soccer Development - Pundits

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre — Soccer experts have urged football administrators in the country to introduce more soccer academies if the sport of football is to be revived.

Sports Analyst, Joy Khakona made the call recently in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana).

Khakona said soccer academies are the only solution to upset the misfortune the Malawi national team, the Flames is facing.

"Having many soccer academies can help to improve the playing standard of teams as well as development of players in the country. But, the biggest challenge could be sustainability. Most of academies that we have in the country depend on foreign donors, and this becomes a challenge when the donors decide to pull out," said Khakona.

He added that employing well qualified personnel to run the academies could also help in sustaining them.

Taking his turn, Malawi National Council of Sports Executive Secretary, George Jana, said at the time being, Sports Council does not have plans to construct soccer academies in the county.

"We don't have plans to construct soccer academies in the country. Those soccer academies should be constructed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) not the Sports Council," said Jana

Commenting on the matter, FAM's Youth Development Officer, James Sangala, said the Association would soon be launching football academies in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu respectively.

"As one way of developing soccer in the country, FAM will soon be launching soccer academies in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu. We need to have many soccer academies in the country because they are vital for the development of Football in the country," he said.

Some of the notable soccer academies in the country include Chigoli Academy in the Lilongwe and Kangaroo and Maggie Chombo Academies in Blantyre.

Currently, Flames are ranked on position 116 of the world FIFA rankings.

