Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Portugal/Angola Relations Regarded As Very Good - Portugal's President

Luanda — The Portuguese Head of State, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said on Tuesday in Luanda that relations between Angola and Portugal are very good.

Speaking to the press at Square of the Republic Square, moments before the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Angola, João Lourenço, the Portuguese statesman said that the two countries are gifted to be together, being a choice of Portuguese people who came to live in Angola and of the Angolans who went to live in Portugal.

He stated that it is up to the politicians and leaders to respond with the choice of the peoples of Portugal and Angola regarding friendship and fraternity.

Speaking about Joaõ Lourenço's inauguration, Marcelo de Sousa stated that it is a great moment, a very exciting moment, adding that he is bringing the embrace of all Portuguese. "

To the Portuguese President, who is in Angola since Monday, the inauguration of a new Head of State is always a historical moment.

The ceremony was also attended by theChief Justice of the Angolan Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, the Heads of State of South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Conakry, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Portugal, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Congo, Togo and Gabon.

The act was also witnessed by the Vice-president of Zimbabwe, the first vice-president of Cuba and the prime ministers of Chad and the Central African Republic, among others.

João Lourenço is the third president of Angola, which achieved independence on November 11, 1975.

He succeeded José Eduardo dos Santos, who took the lead in 1979, after the death of the first president of the Republic, António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979).

After the 1992 elections, the country experienced only regular elections since 2008 due to the armed conflict that ended in 2002.