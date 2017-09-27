Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Economic Diplomacy Tops Angola/Namibia Future Cooperation

Luanda — The development of an economic diplomacy economy will be the focus of the future cooperation between Angola and Namibia, said Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibiam Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The minister, who is part of the official delegation of Namibia at the inauguration of the Angola's new President, spoke of the importance in this new era of promoting economic diplomacy for the welfare of both peoples and guarantee the security of the SADC region.

The Namibian top diplomat also mentioned the agreement signed for the construction of a bridge linking the two countries, which will boost the relations between the peoples and businessmen of the two nations.

On occasion, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah also thanked President Eduardo dos Santos for her country's independence, saying that MPLA and Angola first president Agostinho Neto strongly supported SWAPO in the struggle for independence and consolidation of peace in the region.

She added that the fact that she was part of the large delegation from Namibia to witnessed the inauguration of President João Lourenço demonstrates the deep relationship between the two countries.

The Namibian official also spoke of future SADC-wide joint projects, such as the Okavango-Zambezi tourism project, beef, energy and water production, transportation, among others.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia also announced that the two countries will continue working and negotiating for the regional economic integration aiming at creating a common market of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

She highlighted the importance of African countries to produce food in the continent to avoid the purchase of goods from other continents, as well as the promotion of bilateral cooperation and relations between neighboring States.