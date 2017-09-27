Botswana: Khama Tours Projects

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Eric Molale and senior government officials toured projects under the Poverty Eradication Programme on September 26.

President Khama and his entourage were taken on a conducted tour of various stalls during the Poverty Eradication Best Practice Expo from 14 districts.

At the event held in Gaborone, Mr Masisi told journalists that poverty eradication initiatives were some of the pledges that government had promised Batswana.

He said government was working round the clock to fulfil the promise as evidenced by a number of growing similar poverty eradication projects countrywide.

Mr Masisi explained that with the poverty eradication projects, government had managed to reduce the levels of poverty obtaining in the country.

That, he said was an indication that the poverty eradication projects were bearing fruit and government was in the right direction to eradicate poverty among Batswana.

For his part, Mr Molale said it was government's intention to eradicate poverty among the underprivileged.

"This is the reason why the eradication of poverty is also entailed in Vision 2036, whereby government wants to achieve prosperity," said Mr Molale

However, the minister, under whose ministry Poverty Eradication Unit falls, said there would always be challenges, adding however that 'nothing is impossible'.

He gave an example of the collapse of the backyard garden initiative, which would be resuscitated in the near future as it was faced with a serious problem of water shortage in some of the dry areas of the country.

Mr Molale explained that a new technology called hydroponic had been discovered to address the problem of water shortage in dry areas such as Kgalagadi.

He appealed to Batswana not to despair because the country was progressing well in terms of poverty eradication.

He also said government had changed the menu in primary schools and the food that was provided at schools were bought from poverty eradication beneficiaries, something he said was a welcome development.

Government introduced the Poverty Eradication Coordination Unit to provide a coordination mechanism and enabling environment for effective implementation of poverty eradication initiatives, policies and programmes, empower the poor to participate effectively in poverty eradication programmes as well as strengthen institutions and systems for poverty eradication to ensure a life of dignity for all Batswana.

Various stalls included bee keeping, leather works, bricklaying, pottery, food processing, fashion design as well as tyre converting project.

Beneficiaries of the poverty eradication projects expressed gratitude towards government's efforts in eradicating abject poverty among Batswana.

Ms Florah Sekgobokgobo, who runs a fruit and vegetables curving business, told the President during the tour that her business was doing well despite few challenges that include lack of market.

Another beneficiary, Mr James Lempaletse from Ghanzi stated that his bee keeping project was also doing well in the market, the only problem being lack of space to establish beehives.

Source : BOPA