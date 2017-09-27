Gaborone — The 400 metres runner Baboloki Thebe arrived home on September 24 from Milan, Italy where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Thebe got injured during the IAAF World Championships 2017 last month representing the country in the 4x 400 metres relay.

The report indicated that the athletes suffered grade two Rectus Femoris,and the ultrasound confirms approximate 1.5-1.7cm tear midway up left rectus femoris.

The ultrasound also revealed some previous scar tissue from an old injury at the distal end of the rectus femoris and it was therefore recommended that Thebe's recovery should include an emphasis on focusing on the injury and the injury sustained last year.

In an interview, Thebe said that he was happy with the medical attention he got in Italy.

"To be honest, I feel much better and I feel like going back on track today. The treatment I received there gave me a lot of hope," he said.

According to Thebe, he has been permitted to do light training and not rush back to track until after two weeks so as to give the injury time to heal.

Furthermore, Thebe emphasised the importance of the healing period given that the coming season would be busy for him as he had to defend his African 400 metres tittle at the Confederation of African Athletics African Senior Championships to be hosted by Delta State in Nigeria.

He said there were also Commonwealth Games on the cards in April in Australia and Diamond League circuit.

"This coming season, I pray it remains injury free for me. There are a lot of competitions coming and I want to continue representing my country with pride and dignity. But you know as athletes we do not have control over injuries. They are part of the game," he said.

Quizzed if he had the ambitions of challenging the 400 metre World Record, he was quick to point out that it comes with a lot of hard work, planning and strategy.

"To say I want to break the World Record this coming season ,I think I will be too ambitious. It is something that we have to discuss with my coach, but I have never thought about that. However if it comes my way, I won't hesitate to go for it," he said.

He said for one to break the world record he had to be consistent and free from injuries for some time.

