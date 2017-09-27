Angola: Innauguration 2017 - João Lourenço With Several Challenges to Overcome

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, has several challenges to overcome in the next five years to implement the Government Programme, said the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, on Tuesday in Luanda.

Rui Ferreira made this statement when addressing at the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and the vice president, Bornito de Sousa, elected in the general elections of August 23, 2017.

"Your task will not be easy; the timing and context are difficult; the challenges you have are many. We know the determination, the discipline, the loyalty to values, the fidelity to principles, the pragmatism, the courage and the value that gives the given word", he affirmed.

But the new president can, as of today, devote himself to fight corruption, strengthening the democratic rule of law, diversifying the economy, improving the living conditions of the population, and other actions he has promised to Angolans, he said.

He therefore expressed his confidence that the new President will overcome the challenges.

João Lourenço has become today the third President of Angola, after António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979) and José Eduardo dos Santos (1979-2017).

After the 1992 elections, the country experienced only regular elections since 2008 due to the armed conflict that ended in 2002.