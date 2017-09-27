Angolan President Defends Transparency of Public Acts

Luanda — The Angolan new President, Joao Lourenco, on Tuesday called in Luanda, managers and civil servants transparency in their actions, for an effective fight against corruption and economic crimes rooted in some institutions.

Joao Lourenco, who was speaking for the first time after being sworn in as Angola's President to more than 30.000 people, said that corruption and impunity have a direct negative impact on the capacity of the State and its agents to carry out any governance programme.

He therefore urged all the people to work together so as to put an end to the evil that seriously threatens the foundations of the Angolan society.

The Head of State he stressed that combating poverty is an unavoidable priority, and he will therefore focus on the creation of stable employment and the meritorious distribution of available resources, guaranteeing the inclusion of economic and social policies that protect workers.

He will also bet on the support of targeted programmes, such as credit for small and medium-sized enterprises, youth credit and other actions.

João Lourenço has become today the third President of Angola, after António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979) and José Eduardo dos Santos (1979-2017).

After the 1992 elections, the country experienced only regular elections since 2008 due to the armed conflict that ended in 2002.