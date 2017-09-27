Angola: Inauguration 2017 - New President Thanks José Eduardo Dos Santos for His Commitment

Luanda — The new Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, thanked on Tuesday in Luanda the commitment of the outgoing President, José Eduardo dos Santos, on behalf of the Nation and Angolans.

In the first speech after his inauguration at the ceremony that took place in the Square of the Republic, João Lourenço added that José Eduardo dos Santos fulfilled his mission with briliantly and selflessnessly.

Likewise, he paid tribute to all the national heroes in the fight for the dignification of Angolans, suhc as Njinga Mbandi, Mandume and even Agostinho Neto.

He thanked the people for his election and assured them that he would be the President of all the Angolans and reaffirmed his commitment to materializing the ambitions of the Angolans.

To him, the construction of democracy must take place every day, but it is not only the state bodies, but a project of all Angolans.

He highlighted an inclusive governance that appeals to the participation of all Angolans, as well as promised a remarkable attitude in this mandate.

"The national interest has to be above private or group interests. It is therefore our responsibility to build a prosperous Angola", he said.

Among the tasks to be carried out, he argued, is the reform of the State, more active participation of civil society in the life of the Nation, diversification of the economy, among others, which in the vision of the Head of State will only be successful with a broad dialogue.

The new President pointed out that in the last 15 years, Angola has made considerable progress in the field of information, but he said that much remains to be done; hence, he said, there will be more public investment in the field of social communication.

According to him, much will be done so as to consolidate the country's insertion in the world, the struggle for peacekeeping in Angola and worldwide, as well as solidarity with other countries.

João Lourenço has become today the third President of Angola, after António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979) and José Eduardo dos Santos (1979-2017).

After the 1992 elections, the country experienced only regular elections since 2008 due to the armed conflict that ended in 2002.