26 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Constitutional Court Boss Praises Outgoing President

Luanda — The chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, acknowledged on Tuesday in Luanda the achievements of President José Eduardo dos Santos, in the last 56 years, for the achievement of the independence, peace and development of Angolans and Africans.

Rui Ferreira said so at the inauguration ceremony of João Lourenço as President of the Republic of Angola, replacing José Eduardo dos Santos, after the general elections on 23 August.

In his speech, the chief justice said that Angolans will never forget that José Eduardo dos Santos dedicated more than 56 years to the struggle for independence, his preservation, eradication of the South African aparthaid regime, the conquest of peace and consolidation of democracy in Angola.

"We all have a debt of unpayable gratitude for all that he has done for us. Thank you very much. Forgive us for what we stole from you: the youth, the time of a life, the health and the socialisation with your family", said Rui Ferreira.

For the outgoing Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, the judge predicts health, tranquility and rest that he deserves so much".

João Lourenço has become today the third President of Angola, after António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979) and José Eduardo dos Santos (1979-2017).

After the 1992 elections, the country experienced only regular elections since 2008 due to the armed conflict that ended in 2002.

