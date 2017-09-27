Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Sao Tomean President Praises Relations With Angola

Luanda — The Head of State of São Tomé and Príncipe, Evaristo do Espírito Santo Carvalho, on Tuesday highlighted in Luanda the importance of relations with Angola.

The president of São Tomé was speaking to the press, upon his arrival at Luanda's Square of the Republic, where he witnessed the inauguration ceremony of President João Lourenço and Vice-President Bornito de Sousa.

He also emphasized the fact that the two countries were always together, with a great relationship of brotherhood and friendship, hence the opportunity will be used to congratulate the new President of Angola.

The ceremony was is attended by theChief Justice of the Angolan Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, the Heads of State of South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Conakry, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Portugal, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Congo, Togo and Gabon.

The act was also witnessed by the Vice-president of Zimbabwe, the first vice-president of Cuba and the prime ministers of Chad and the Central African Republic, among others.

João Lourenço is the third president of Angola, which achieved independence on November 11, 1975.

He succeeded José Eduardo dos Santos, who took the lead in 1979, after the death of the first president of the Republic, António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979).

After the 1992 elections, the country experienced only regular elections since 2008 due to the armed conflict that ended in 2002.