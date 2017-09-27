Angola: Inauguration 2017 - New President's Legitimacy Comes From People

Luanda — The legitimacy of the power invested in the Angolan new President, João Lourenço, is democratic, constitutional and direct as it comes from the people, said Tuesday in Luanda, the cheif justice of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira.

The judge said when addressing at the inauguration ceremony of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, and the vice-president, Bornito de Sousa, elected in the general elections on 23 August, for the period 2017-2022.

According to Rui Ferreira, the unique limits of power conferred on him by the Angolan people are the powers that are contained in the Constitution of the Republic, the Law and the Power to serve the Nation.

He stated that with the inauguration of João Lourenço, a historic moment was witnessed, the highest of the first political transition of the Angolan leadership, in which President José Eduardo dos Santos passed his testimony of the highest positions he held in the State to President João Lourenço.

The ceremony is also being attended by theChief Justice of the Angolan Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, the Heads of State of South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Conakry, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Portugal, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Congo, Togo and Gabon.

The act is also being witnessed by the Vice-president of Zimbabwe, the first vice-president of Cuba and the prime ministers of Chad and the Central African Republic, among others.