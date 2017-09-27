Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Head of State Defends Public Administration Reform

Luanda — The reform of the public administration, with the promotion of a policy that allows the increase of the effectiveness of the services, among other parameters, should guide the appointments of the future cabinet officials, said on Tuesday the new Angolan President, João Lourenço.

In his first speech, after being inaugurated on Tuesday at Luanda's Square of the Republic, the Angolan Head of State informed that the structure of the government will be reduced, so as to guarantee its operation, without dispersion of means and avoiding the "wastefulness and the waste of resources that are increasingly scarce".

He said that the reform of public administration should be focused on the simplification of procedures and the valuation of human capital, in order to retain the best staff, through a policy focused on the areas of training, motivation, remuneration and careers of agents and civil servants.

The new president believes that parameters such as the promotion of policies to increase the efficiency of services, merit, professionalism, transparency, rigor and public service should guide this reform.

He argued that it is the duty of civil servants to solve the problems and needs of citizens who resort to their services.

He added that justice plays a key role in restoring the sense of trust in state institutions.

The reform of justice, which has just begun, needs a new impetus in order to complete the various codes which are being considered and to adopt administrative and operational measures to reduce the high number of pending cases.

"We will give due dignity to the judiciary, whose importance for the democratization process of the country is crucial", he said.

Regarding local power, he said that the country has a great territorial extension and the problems of people, families, communities and companies cannot wait to make decisions in the capital, often neglecting the specifics of each region.

"For this reason, in the course of this mandate, the local elections will be gradually implemented, reinforcing and deepening autonomy and local control over the implementation of public policies", he said.

Particular attention will also be given to the social sector, with a strong focus on human capital.

To the President, the adoption of good practices, both in the public exercise and in society, will entail the strengthening of moral values, social cohesion and patriotism of families, schools, churches and other civil society organizations.

In the diplomatic field, João Lourenço said that he will continue taking precedence over a policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, but will focus on reciprocity of treatment, with priority for neighboring countries.