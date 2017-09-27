Huambo — The driver Luís Fernandes, from Pumangol Racing Team, last Sunday won the Great Prize Huambo City in Motor Racing, held in the ambit of the commemoration of the city's 105th foundation anniversary, marked last Thursday.

In a very competitive race, Luís Fernandes ended with the same number of points (41) as the second placed driver, Ramiro Barreira, from Racing Maboque team, but benefited from the fact that he timed less than his direct contender.

Luís Fernandes timed 1h49.246 while did 1h49.949, in the 25-lap closed circuit motor racing competition.

The third position of the competition for cars with 2000 cc, was occupied by driver Rui Ferreira, from Fernandes Racing team, with 40 points, having timed 1 hour and 50 minutes.

As regards the motorcycle race (600 cc), which had the participation of ten drivers, the winner was Victor Barros, from Team Cuanza Sul, with 41 points (1h38.52), while Marcos Fonseca, from Team Marginal, with 40 points (1h39.760) and Jerónimo Carvalho, from Armando Racing, 29 points (1h41.893) finished in the second and third positions respectively.