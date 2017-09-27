Angola: Sale of Foreign Exchange Increases 23 Million Euros

Luanda — At least 75.7 million euros (USD 84.6 million) were sold in the last seven days, by the Angolan Central Bank (BNA), to commercial banks, with a view to covering various operations, a period that also recorded an increase in the sale of foreign exchange of EUR 23 million, in comparison to the previous week.

According to data issued by the BNA, EUR 39.2 million were sold with the aim of covering credit letters transactions, as well as operations in the sectors of industry, agriculture and foodstuffs, while EUR 8.9 million were sold to cover credit card transactions.

For the coverage of transactions in areas like travels, family assistance, health and education the BNA sold EUR 8.9 million, for the telecommunications sector it sold EUR 8.5 and for the coverage of various other sectors the Central Bank sold EUR 3.9 million.

In the same period, exchange bureaus acquired EUR 2.2 million from the BNA, air companies EUR 1.3 million, governmental departments and state organs got EUR 1.1 million, the industrial sector acquired EUR 313,000 and EUR 895,000 went for exchange operations restocking.

The average exchange rate of reference, in the mentioned period, was of 166.7 kwanzas (AKZ) for One Dollar and AKZ 186.3 for One Euro.