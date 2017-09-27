Angola: Inauguration 2017 - President Prioritizes School Sports and Infrastructures Management

Luanda — The new President of Angola, João Lourenço, said on Tuesday in Luanda that in the next five years the practice of school sports and greater rigor in the management of sports infrastructures will be encouraged.

In his first address to the nation, after being invested at the Square of the Republica in Luanda, the successor of José Eduardo dos Santos said he recognized the role of sportsmen in the union of the nation.

"In this mandate, we will encourage school sports, return to school championships and university championships, demand that sports infrastructure managers take greater responsibility for their conservation and management", he said.

For the newly invested President, "sport must also take on an inspiring and training dimension, so as to allow the construction of a fraternal, more inclusive Angola, in which the barriers of prejudice and intolerance are overthrown."

João Lourenço acknowledged in his speech that the sportsmen "have been able to honor, beyond national borders, the national anthem and flag, further uniting the Angolan people from Cabinda to Cunene."