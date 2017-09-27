27 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inauguration 2017 - President Prioritizes School Sports and Infrastructures Management

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The new President of Angola, João Lourenço, said on Tuesday in Luanda that in the next five years the practice of school sports and greater rigor in the management of sports infrastructures will be encouraged.

In his first address to the nation, after being invested at the Square of the Republica in Luanda, the successor of José Eduardo dos Santos said he recognized the role of sportsmen in the union of the nation.

"In this mandate, we will encourage school sports, return to school championships and university championships, demand that sports infrastructure managers take greater responsibility for their conservation and management", he said.

For the newly invested President, "sport must also take on an inspiring and training dimension, so as to allow the construction of a fraternal, more inclusive Angola, in which the barriers of prejudice and intolerance are overthrown."

João Lourenço acknowledged in his speech that the sportsmen "have been able to honor, beyond national borders, the national anthem and flag, further uniting the Angolan people from Cabinda to Cunene."

Angola

Peaceful Transition Elates Zambian President

President Edgar Lungu is happy that Angola has gone through a peaceful transition because the country is a critical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.