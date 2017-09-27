Angola: Inauguration 2017 - New First Lady Is an Economist

Luanda — Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço, the Angolan New First Lady is a woman with political skills, an economist who has already been part of the government.

An easygoing woman, she accumulated, for decades, experiences that led her to lead one of the country's most strategic ministerial departments: the Ministry of Planning.

Accustomed to the intricacies of governance, she is experienced on Tuesday a new and unexpected moment of her life by accompanying João Lourenço at the inauguration ceremony for the office of President of the Republic.

Thus, on Tuesday September 26, Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço enters the history of Angola and becomes the third woman to share the Presidential Palace.

The history began in the distant year of 1975, with Maria Eugenia Neto, wife of the founding father of the Nation, António Agostinho Neto.

The writer was in the Presidential Palace between 1975 and 1979. By irony of fate, there was an ephemeral passage. The premature death of her husband, on September 10, 1979, steals her title of first lady and removes her from the Presidential Palace.

It was followed by Ana Paula dos Santos, who on May 17, 1991, entered the Presidential Palace, together with José Eduardo dos Santos, who replaced Neto.

Unlike Maria Eugenia Neto, Ana Paula dos Santos lasted 26 years in the palatial corridors.

She arrived at the palace in a political context of civil war and left, after almost three decades, in a climate of peace and stability.

Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço will be the new woman to write her name in the annals of the Presidency of the Republic. The economist, born on April 13, 1957, arrives at the palace accompanied by João Lourenço, winner of the fourth multiparty elections of the country, with MPLA, in a scenario of economic and financial crisis.

The wife of the new Head of the Executive Power aims at helping in the struggle to improve the living conditions of the people, especially the programme to combat hunger and poverty and support for women.

Mother of three girls, Ana Dias Lourenço promises to fulfill the objectives advocated by the party, reflected on Angola's programmatic development plan and its sustainable growth.

As a member of the MPLA Central Committee, she intends to comply with the party's guidelines and as first lady to support the projects of the President of the Republic.

Regarding the economic crisis, she will seek to help encourage more agriculture, stimulate national business and support programmes for young people.

As a militant, the first lady will be wherever she is called to, with her knowledge, to make a contribution in governance.

Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço completed the degree of economist (Planning) at Agostinho Neto University in Luanda, from 1979 to 1983.

The new First Lady was for two years Deputy Executive Director of one of the most important African constituencies of the World Bank. In October 2014, Ana Dias Lourenço became the executive director. The election to the position of executive director took place at the time of the annual meetings of WB and of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October in 2014 in Washington.