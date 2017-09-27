Angola: Education Fair Encourages Entrepreneurship

Luanda — The Municipal Education Fair of Kilamba Kiaxi in Luanda province, held on Monday in the multipurpose field of Vila Estoril, serves as an incentive for entrepreneurship and may contribute to the diversification of the country's economy, said local administrator Albina Luísa.

Speaking to the press after visiting the academic fair of the municipality of Kilamba Kiaxi, the official said that the students participating in the activity can, after completing their training, gain entrepreneurship and create companies, contributing to the growth of the Angolan economy.

She expressed her satisfaction with the quality of the products exhibited at the fair and considered the students of true artists due to the creativity and skill shown in the production of the pieces.

The first edition of the Kilamba Kiaxi Municipal Education Fair was counted on the participation of 47 schools, public and private, and aimed at exhibiting the creativity and skills of the students.