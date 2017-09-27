27 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Inauguration 2017 - Presidents of South Africa, DRC and Rwanda Return Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The presidents of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, and of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, returned to their countries on Tuesday night after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the President, João Lourenço, held at the Square of the Republic in Luanda.

Likewise, the Heads of State of Gongo Brazzaville Dennis Sassou Nguesso, of Namibia, Hage Gottfried Geigob, of Zambia, Egdar Lungu, and of Togo, Faure Gnassigbe, have already returned to their the countries.

The prime ministers of Chad and of the Central African Republic, respectively Pahime Padacke Albert and Simplice Sarandji, have also returned to their countries after honoring the ceremony with their presence.

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, married to the economist Ana Dias Lourenço, father of six children, born in Lobito, Benguela, on March 5, 1954, was confirmed as President of the Republic on September 6, in the framework of the general election of last August 23rd.

João Lourenço is the third President of of Angola invested in the post, after António Agostinho Neto (1975/1979) and José Eduardo dos Santos (1979/2017).

Angola

Peaceful Transition Elates Zambian President

President Edgar Lungu is happy that Angola has gone through a peaceful transition because the country is a critical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.