Africa: Inauguration 2017 - Presidents of South Africa, DRC and Rwanda Return Home

Luanda — The presidents of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, and of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, returned to their countries on Tuesday night after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the President, João Lourenço, held at the Square of the Republic in Luanda.

Likewise, the Heads of State of Gongo Brazzaville Dennis Sassou Nguesso, of Namibia, Hage Gottfried Geigob, of Zambia, Egdar Lungu, and of Togo, Faure Gnassigbe, have already returned to their the countries.

The prime ministers of Chad and of the Central African Republic, respectively Pahime Padacke Albert and Simplice Sarandji, have also returned to their countries after honoring the ceremony with their presence.

João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, married to the economist Ana Dias Lourenço, father of six children, born in Lobito, Benguela, on March 5, 1954, was confirmed as President of the Republic on September 6, in the framework of the general election of last August 23rd.

João Lourenço is the third President of of Angola invested in the post, after António Agostinho Neto (1975/1979) and José Eduardo dos Santos (1979/2017).