27 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inauguration 2017 - João Lourenço Meets African Statesmen

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, held separate meetings at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday with the Heads of State of Cote d'ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Gabon, Ali Bongo.

These are courtesy meetings, on the occasion of the inauguration of João Lourenço as President of Angola.

The meetings discussed bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

João Lourenço was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Square of the Republic in Luanda as President of Angola, for a term of five years.

The winner of the general elections of 2017 by the list of MPLA was invested by the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, with attendace of more than 40.000 people.

João Lourenço is the third President of Angola invested in the position, after António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979) and José Eduardo dos Santos (1979-2017).

Angola

