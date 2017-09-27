27 September 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Hails Angola for Smooth Transition

By George Mwenya

President Edgar Lungu has hailed Angola for a smooth transition of power that saw Jao Laurenco take over from Edwardo Dos Santos who served for 38 years.

The Head of State said that peace in Angola was critical as Zambia shared a long history with the former Portuguese colony.

President Lungu was in Angola to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Laurenco.

Dos Santos have up power after having been at the helm of Angolan politics from 1979.

And President Lungu has returned home after a tour that took him on a marathon trip that started with his visit to Swaziland and then the United Nations General Assembly before straying into Angola.

On arrival President Lungu said that he would decide whether to continue with the State of Threatened Public Emergency after consulting with various government wings.

The Head of State said he could not make a decision alone but needed to consult other government wings.

President invoked article 31 that declared a state of public emergency in July and the status is due for review in October.

