Malawi: Blantyre Earmarked for Mother's Day Special Concert

Blantyre — Blantyre residents should brace for another exciting Mother's Day with a special gospel music show scheduled at Robins Park.

The show that is open to everyone who appreciates mothers and the love and care they offer will see different gospel songbirds and comedians converging on the day that falls on October 16,2017.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, one of the organizers and gospel singer, Gloria Manong'a said the concert has been organized in order to bring together mothers and their children to celebrate Mother's Day in a spiritual manner.

She called on all Malawians to take their mothers to the event saying the gesture acts as a sign of respect and appreciation, something which is promoted in the Holy Bible.

"Exodus Chapter 20 verse 12 in the Bible says, honuor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land which the Lord your God is giving you. Hence people who would bring their mothers to this show would be doing exactly that," gospel singer viewed.

She assured the audience of a great show contrary to recent speculations that gospel shows have lost their test adding that legendary Paul Banda would perform at the show.

Manong'a added that the show has a special component where people would be given an opportunity to utter different testimonies as gifts to their mothers.

Other gospel artists who will mesmerize the audience during the special concert in addition to Sir Paul Banda include Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Allan Ngumuya, Favoured Martha, and Ndirande Anglican Voices, just to mention a few.

On the part of comedians, the show will be graced by Michael Usi and Mr Jokes, who are expected to make mothers laugh their lungs out on their special day.