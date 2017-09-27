South Africa: SARS Wars - a Year After Makwakwa Scandal Hit the Headlines, His Fate Is Still Not Spoken of

analysis

More than a year ago, on 15 September 2016, SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane finally suspended Jonas Makwakwa, his then second-in-command, after the Financial Intelligence Centre had alerted Moyane that Makwakwa and his girlfriend, Kelly-Ann Elskie, had made 75 "suspicious" cash deposits worth R1.3-million into their personal bank accounts and flagging alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering. The slow pace of the Makwakwa matter has irked Parliament's finance committee as well as Scopa. "It's complicated," Moyane keeps telling us. Isn't that exactly why the Hawks should be investigating and not SARS? By MARIANNE THAMM.

How complicated can it be, really?

Jonas Makwakwa is a chartered accountant and has spent 19 years working his way up at SARS. In May 2016, when the FIC flagged the suspicious payments Makwakwa and Elskie had made into their personal accounts, he was SARS Chief Officer for Business and Individual Tax. In fact he is still listed as such on the SARS website. Don't judge, they've been busy.

On 17 May 2016, the FIC compiled a report of the transactions and how these might have contravened the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca), the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime...