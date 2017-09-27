South Africa: Science and Technology Releases Latest Indicators On Science, Technology and Innovation Report, 28 Sept

press release

South Africa's state of innovation and how it impacts the economy will come under the spotlight in Pretoria, on Thursday, 28 September, at the release of the latest indicators on science, technology and innovation.

The South African Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Indicators report is released annually by the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI), and provides data about the performance of the country's system of innovation including a basis to facilitate dialogue on topical issues on policy.

Economist and NACI council member, Dr Azar Jammine will present the report event including NACI Chairperson and University of Pretoria Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Prof Cheryl de la Rey.

A panel discussion focusing on the latest STI indicators report and implications from the perspective of government, higher education and the business sector will also take place.

The Department of Science and Technology's Imraan Patel, Deputy Director-General: Socio-economic Innovation Partnerships; Dr Sébastien Dessus, Program Leader at The World Bank and Mr Sizwe Nxasana, Chairman of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), will lead the panel discussion.

The event will include the launch of the National STI portal that will serve as a credible central repository for innovation-related data. The portal brings all relevant STI data and information together into a single repository, giving stakeholders a central point of access to the information in the NSI.

Issued by: Department of Science and Technology