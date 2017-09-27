27 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Chaos in Parliament As Minister, 25 MPs Are Suspended

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has suspended a minister and 25 legislators who allegedly participated in the Tuesday fracas that forced her to adjourn the Sitting to Wednesday.

Ms Kadaga suspended the State Minister for Water, Mr Ronald Kibuule for allegedly going to Parliament Chambers with a gun.

The suspended MPs, mostly Opposition legislators opposed to the scrapping of Article 102 (b) from the Constitution that bars people who are above 75 years from contesting for presidency, have however, refused to vacate the Chambers forcing Ms Kadaga to suspend the Sitting.

Those suspended, among others; are Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine (Kyaddondo East), MP Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), Monica Amoding (Kumi District), Dr Sam Lyomoki (Workers) Betty Nambooze (Mukono Municipality) Ibrahim Kasozi (Makindye East) and Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North).

After a standoff, security officers dressed in suits stormed the Chambers and forcefully dragged Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Ssewanyana out.

