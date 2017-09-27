South Africa: Explainer - Cricket - Are Four-Day Tests Going to Kill the Five-Day Game?

analysis

Those red and yellow suits at Lord's must have crumbled over into their crumpets this week when news emerged of the plans the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has for Test cricket. Or not, since most of the members probably remember a time when Test cricket was played across four days. ANTOINETTE MULLER explains.

Between South Africa's Boxing Day plans and reports out of the United Kingdom over what they want to do to Tests, fundamentalists probably need a lie-down. In the ever evolving world of sport, no idea is too brazen or bizarre and Test cricket's future is looking a bit like its past. Let's sit down for a chat.

I hear they're trying to kill Test cricket again, is it true?

Was Test cricket ever alive to begin with? Tongues removed from cheeks now, those men in suits are actually arguing that this is a resuscitation exercise rather than an act of suffocation. South Africa will play a four-day pink ball Test (subject to ICC status approval) on Boxing Day while England are considering shortening Tests, but have "no firm position" on the matter yet.

While South Africa's rendezvous is likely to be given the ICC's stamp...