27 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Is a Universal Basic Income the Answer to Rampant Automation?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ivo Vegter

The notion of a universal basic income (UBI), paid by the state out of tax revenue to every citizen, is widely seen as a necessary measure to guard against structural unemployment caused by technological progress. Is it?

The notion that automation, artificial intelligence and robotics will put many, if not all, of us out of work, is gaining traction. The idea is neatly (but wrongly, in my opinion) summed up in a video by the wonderful CGP Grey, entitled Humans Need Not Apply. Grey argues that this time it really is different. A similar view is held by Jerry Kaplan, an entrepreneur, futurist and technology investor, who adds that men will be harder hit by automation than women.

These arguments often cite a study by two researchers at Oxford, Carl Frey and Michael Osborne, which finds "47 percent of total US employment is in the high risk category, meaning that associated occupations are potentially automatable over some unspecified number of years, perhaps a decade or two".

This paper only investigates the likelihood of labour disruption, however. It does not consider the effects of productivity gains, or the possibility of new jobs arising. As such, it considers only short-term disruption, and...

