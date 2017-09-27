South Africa: Church, Colonialism and Mission - Two Hundred Years of Catholicism in South Africa

analysis

Although the Catholic Church started out in South Africa at a decided disadvantage compared to the other European-founded churches, its status as a latecomer and sometime victim of social discrimination did not significantly alter its subsequent position in - and on - the colonial system. Very quickly it adapted itself to the 19th century southern African culture, in effect creating two "churches" - the church of the colonists and the church of African missions. This split shaped the first 150 years of Catholicism in South Africa and its legacy remains to this day. By ANTHONY EGAN.

It is almost a cliché to say that Christian missions in the 19th century served European colonialism. One does not have to be a Marxist - though it possibly helps - to see the process of evangelisation and conversion of "native" peoples to Christianity as hand in glove with forced conversion to European systems of economy and governance, with colonised peoples (including Christianised ones) living at best ambivalent and usually subordinate positions within the colonial order. Even the most universalist and inclusive visions of missionaries, often proclaiming the equality in principle of all God's children, were visions - until the mid-20th Century - of...