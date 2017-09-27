27 September 2017

South Africa: Cosatu Protest - Future of the Alliance On the Line

Cosatu will on Wednesday lead marches across the country against state capture. As the federation, along with the SACP, further confronts the corruption exacerbated under Zuma's government, the future of the tripartite alliance hangs in the balance. By GREG NICOLSON.

Speaking on Tuesday before the federation's march against corruption on Wednesday, Cosatu General-Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali described what he viewed as the system behind the current crisis of state capture: capitalism. "The government's neoliberal policies have weakened the state and allowed the private sector to be in charge of policy formulation," he said.

The "neoliberal" government is led by Cosatu's alliance partner, the ANC, and both trade unionists and leaders of the SACP serve in Cabinet. Despite their leaders taking prominent positions, both Cosatu and the SACP's relevance within the alliance has continued to decline.

They talk left while the ANC repeatedly walks right, with President Jacob Zuma failing to heed their advice. The march against state capture, led by Cosatu and supported by the SACP, may not have a direct influence on the fight against corruption, but it might be a symbolic day for the question of whether the alliance can survive.

