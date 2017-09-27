South Africa: True National Dialogue Needs to Speak Truth to Power

analysis

It is ironic how we have ambitions to change the world and be pioneers of change, but so few of us manage to do this.

Our dreams to be the greatest and leave legacies get lost in the rumblings of the world and in the struggle of hustling. Questions about who are we, what we want, where we want to end up and how we get there end up being replaced with the pronoun "I".

This obsession becomes the game changer as it denounces collective achievement and encourages self-gratification and individualism, much like the system of capitalism which leaves people behind. But those that do try to achieve change often find themselves getting lost in issues that are not easily comprehended. Politics of the stomach, greed, power, autonomy, PHD (Pull Her Down) syndrome and possibly the enslavement of the black mind, the chains and scars of colonialism, slavery, self-hate, black hate and all the struggles that make up the black nation in essence inhibit us from creating an African Utopia.

The choices we have made have effectively turned us into what we are now; the decisions "we the people" have made and those the so-called "political elites" have made for...