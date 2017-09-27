27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rib-Cracking #MuhohoChallenge Memes That Are Trending Online

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta's son, Muhoho, at a public rally in Kaptumo in Nandi county.
By Mwende Kasujja

Muhoho’s struggle with Kiswahili has given rise to the #MuhohoChallenge challenge with comedians Propesa and Chipukeezy leading the way.

Witty Kenyans have taken to the internet to imitate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son's struggle to read a short speech in Kiswahili at a recent political rally in Nandi county.

Muhoho Kenyatta gave the speech which he read from his smartphone with a deep accent.

The President’s second born son had to cram parts of his speech which he repeated when called upon by the Deputy President William Ruto to address a crowd at a stop over.

He kept fidgeting during his road side address while receiving cues from the DP to remind him of his brief speech.

Muhoho’s struggle with Kiswahili has given rise to the #MuhohoChallenge challenge with comedians Propesa and Chipukeezy leading the way.

More on This

What Kenyans Think of Uhuru's Son's Swahili

A video of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Muhoho reading a Swahili speech from his smartphone has been widely… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.