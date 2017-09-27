Photo: The Nation

Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta's son, Muhoho, at a public rally in Kaptumo in Nandi county.

Muhoho’s struggle with Kiswahili has given rise to the #MuhohoChallenge challenge with comedians Propesa and Chipukeezy leading the way.

Witty Kenyans have taken to the internet to imitate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son's struggle to read a short speech in Kiswahili at a recent political rally in Nandi county.

Muhoho Kenyatta gave the speech which he read from his smartphone with a deep accent.

The President’s second born son had to cram parts of his speech which he repeated when called upon by the Deputy President William Ruto to address a crowd at a stop over.

He kept fidgeting during his road side address while receiving cues from the DP to remind him of his brief speech.

