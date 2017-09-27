South Africa: Analysis - Team SA Finance Not Worth the Taxi Fare

analysis

Team Finance on Tuesday put up such a poor showing at its media briefing that, if this reporter were an investor, he'd be loath to loan even taxi fare, never mind the billions of rand Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba urgently needs to bail out state-owned entities including SAA in three days' time, without impacting negatively on the already painfully stretched national purse. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Point is, there is a money crunch - amid loss-making SOEs and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) publicly admitted tax collection is short R13.1-billion of target - and it's a minute to midnight with no plan in sight. There are "ongoing discussions', "exploring various options" and sleek verbiage of "putting on a united face", acting against those wanting to drive wedges and nefarious agendas. But no plan. Hence all the speculation that upset Gigaba so - word is that government wants to tap into the R1.8-trillion of government employees' pensions and savings for, among other things, unemployment, held by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Let's put it bluntly: 30 September is D-Day for SAA to pay up maturing loans totalling R6.8-billion, or to negotiate a roll-over. The national airline does not have the money....