27 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - Team SA Finance Not Worth the Taxi Fare

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Team Finance on Tuesday put up such a poor showing at its media briefing that, if this reporter were an investor, he'd be loath to loan even taxi fare, never mind the billions of rand Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba urgently needs to bail out state-owned entities including SAA in three days' time, without impacting negatively on the already painfully stretched national purse. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Point is, there is a money crunch - amid loss-making SOEs and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) publicly admitted tax collection is short R13.1-billion of target - and it's a minute to midnight with no plan in sight. There are "ongoing discussions', "exploring various options" and sleek verbiage of "putting on a united face", acting against those wanting to drive wedges and nefarious agendas. But no plan. Hence all the speculation that upset Gigaba so - word is that government wants to tap into the R1.8-trillion of government employees' pensions and savings for, among other things, unemployment, held by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Let's put it bluntly: 30 September is D-Day for SAA to pay up maturing loans totalling R6.8-billion, or to negotiate a roll-over. The national airline does not have the money....

South Africa

What Private Health Care Might Look Like Under the National Health Insurance

Many private hospitals will be opening their doors to more patients but does that mean you'll be stuck at the back of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.