27 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Magome Masike Unveils Primary Health Care Mobile Unit At Southey

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

MEC Masike to unveil Primary Health Care Mobile Unit

North West Health MEC Dr. Magome Masike will on Thursday, 28 September 2017 unveil Primary Health Care Mobile Unit at Southey, Ganyesa in the Kagisano-Molopo Municipality. The mobile unit comes with a full package of primary health care services like providing treatment for common illnesses, the management of long term disorder such as diabetes, HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis and prevention of future ill health through health promotion, immunization and health screening.

The unveiling is one of the many initiatives by the department to broaden primary health care access by communities particularly previously disadvantaged Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies (VTSD).

The unveiling of Primary Health Care Mobile Unit will coincide with the launch of Ideal Clinic programme. An ideal clinic is a health facility that opens on time and in accordance to its set operating hours and it should not be closed until the last patient has been assisted even if this is beyond the normal closing hours. It is a clinic that provides community-based healthcare and disease prevention programmes in collaboration with the community.

Commenting about the Ideal Clinic initiative, MEC Masike said the concept of ideal clinic fits very well to the national department's vision of creating a health system that is rooted in public health care principles.

"This philosophy continues to influence and guide our country as we prepare for the realisation of the universal health coverage for all people of South Africa, through the implementation of the National Health Insurance," Masike said.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event scheduled to start at 09h00.

Issued by: North West Health

South Africa

What Private Health Care Might Look Like Under the National Health Insurance

Many private hospitals will be opening their doors to more patients but does that mean you'll be stuck at the back of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.