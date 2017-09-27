South Africa: MEC Magome Masike Unveils Primary Health Care Mobile Unit At Southey

press release

MEC Masike to unveil Primary Health Care Mobile Unit

North West Health MEC Dr. Magome Masike will on Thursday, 28 September 2017 unveil Primary Health Care Mobile Unit at Southey, Ganyesa in the Kagisano-Molopo Municipality. The mobile unit comes with a full package of primary health care services like providing treatment for common illnesses, the management of long term disorder such as diabetes, HIV and AIDS, tuberculosis and prevention of future ill health through health promotion, immunization and health screening.

The unveiling is one of the many initiatives by the department to broaden primary health care access by communities particularly previously disadvantaged Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies (VTSD).

The unveiling of Primary Health Care Mobile Unit will coincide with the launch of Ideal Clinic programme. An ideal clinic is a health facility that opens on time and in accordance to its set operating hours and it should not be closed until the last patient has been assisted even if this is beyond the normal closing hours. It is a clinic that provides community-based healthcare and disease prevention programmes in collaboration with the community.

Commenting about the Ideal Clinic initiative, MEC Masike said the concept of ideal clinic fits very well to the national department's vision of creating a health system that is rooted in public health care principles.

"This philosophy continues to influence and guide our country as we prepare for the realisation of the universal health coverage for all people of South Africa, through the implementation of the National Health Insurance," Masike said.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event scheduled to start at 09h00.

Issued by: North West Health