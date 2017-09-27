South Africa: Proteas Making Moves in Netball Rankings

The International Netball Federation (INF) World Rankings have been updated to reflect matches played between the 1st July and 13th September 2017.

After an impressive showing at the Quad Series, and a 2-0 series win over Fiji, the Proteas from South Africa is drawing closer to Jamaica in 4th position.

As for Fiji, their series defeat to South Africa sees them fall one place into 8th, and Wales benefit as they rise one place into 7th.

Blanche de la Guerre , the CEO of Netball South Africa (NSA) said that the investment into the Proteas was paying off.

"We had a plan a few years ago to bring in a top coaching team with international reputation and experience and for the Proteas to play a busy schedule.

"NSA invested into legendary Australian Coach Norma Plummer and her assistant Nicole Cusack to take over the coaching role of the Proteas and they consulted on a busy international schedule against top nations.

"This was a massive investment by NSA but the investment is paying off and the Proteas are making huge strides not only in international netball circles but also on the world rankings."

Top 10 netball rankings:

1. Australia - 209

2. New Zealand - 186

3. England - 160

4. Jamaica - 149

5. South Africa - 141

6. Malawi - 117

7. Wales - 111

8. Fiji - 110

9. Uganda - 108

10. Northern Ireland - 101

Source: Sport24